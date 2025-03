Rep. Harriet Hageman speaks to residents in Rock Springs during a town hall meeting she hosted at the White Mountain Library in 2024. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

GREEN RIVER –– Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyoming, will speak with Al Harris on his “Let’s Talk with Al Harris” program Monday morning.

Hageman is in her second term as Wyoming’s lone representative in the U.S. House and will host a town hall meeting in Rock Springs Saturday at the Sweetwater County Events Complex, from 3-4 p.m. Harris’ interview will take place at 10:10 a.m. on KUGR 104.9 FM, 1049 AM.