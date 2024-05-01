Rep. Wylie Announces Re-election Campaign

ROCK SPRINGS – Cody Wylie is announcing his campaign for re-election as the state representative for House District 39.

“I am honored to announce my candidacy for re-election as state representative, and I am committed to continuing to serve the people of House District 39,” said Wylie.

As a member of the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee and the Legislative Energy Council, Wylie has been a strong voice for regulatory reforms related to electricity. He has pushed for measures that prioritize affordability, reliability, and sustainability.

“I believe in the importance of ensuring that our energy policies are fair for all residents while also promoting innovation,” added Wylie.

Additionally, Wylie has stood in staunch opposition to the BLM’s Rock Springs Draft RMP. He has worked to ensure that the interests of the community are heard and respected in decisions affecting our public lands.

“The Rock Springs Draft RMP is a clear example of the disregard for Wyoming residents’ voices. I have been steadfast in my opposition to this plan, using every legislative avenue available, and I will continue to do so,” Wylie said, reaffirming his commitment to protecting the community’s interests.

Wylie pledges to continue prioritizing our community’s needs and working tirelessly on behalf of the residents of House District 39.

“I am dedicated to building a brighter future for Sweetwater County and ensuring that our voices are heard in the state legislature,” Wylie said.