Report Recommends $15.6 Million for Civic Center

ROCK SPRINGS — The results of a structural analysis into the Rock Springs Civic Center revealed a price tag of $15.6 million over the next 20 years to repair the building.

FEA, the company contracted to review the center, recommends $15.6 million for the building from 2026 to 2045. $7.5 million accounts for major maintenance including plumbing, electrical repairs, roofing, and HVAC work. $5.6 million is recommended to be spent on the building during 2026 and 2027 for repairs and potential Americans with Disabilities Act improvements. $2.5 million is being recommended for preventive and corrective maintenance. The report recommends additional major maintenance work to take place during the 2040s and 2050s.

“There are some other major maintenance system-type replacements that will need to be done outside of that (the 20 year timeframe) and fairly soon after that,” Maureen Roskoski, vice president and corporate sustainability officers for FEA told the Rock Springs City Council Tuesday night.

Councilmen Larry Hickerson and Rob Zotti asked about a recommendation to install an elevator in the facility to help with access to all levels of the facility. Roskoski said the elevator isn’t the only means of achieving ADA access throughout the building, saying it might be a necessity after the men’s locker room stairs are torn out. The stairs to the locker room were identified to be a safety hazard in the report. The stair landing is sloped and cracked, while the concrete stairs leading to the landing have deteriorated and cracked. The report notes the concrete treads create a slick surface.

Roskoski said the company didn’t perform an ADA study of the building, but notes there is a potential for ADA compliance issues to be triggered if the men’s locker room stairs are demolished. The report also agrees with a 2024 study recommending the city remove the enclosed balcony, stairs, landing and the construction of new stairs and landing to access the men’s locker room.