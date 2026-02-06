Reports and Executive Sessions Set for SCSD No. 1’s Monday Agenda

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s Board of Trustees will be involved in two executive sessions while conducting other business at Monday’s board meeting.

The first executive session will take place after the superintendent’s reports on transportation and human resources. The second takes place before the end of the meeting. Both meetings will focus on legal and personnel matters.

The board will also host a discussion about the four-day school week under its General Board Business agenda item and will receive a policy proposal for student athlete concussion protocols as part of the Board Information item.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The school board meeting Monday evening at 6 p.m. in the Central Administration Building board room. The meeting, aside from the executive sessions, is open to the public and will be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.