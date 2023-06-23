Reports of Foxes in Green River Increase

GREEN RIVER — Green River Animal Control alerted residents last week that there has been an uptick in reports regarding foxes within Green River city limits.

Animal Control has received numerous reports of foxes getting into coops and killing poultry throughout the city.

“While we don’t have an exact count of number of foxes in city limits, we have had more reports and sightings recently than we have in past years,” Taylor Frint, Green River Police Department (GRPD) Administrative Services Technician and Animal Control Officer said.

“This is the first year we have had multiple reports of foxes in people’s yards and harassing or even killing their animals,” Frint said. “I personally witnessed a fox carrying what looked like a goose right on the side of Uinta Drive a couple weeks ago.”

Foxes are a danger to mostly smaller animals, but Frint said that even dogs and cats can be at risk due to the foxes in town.

“Foxes are predatory animals so yes they do pose a risk to other animals, especially birds and poultry, rodents, and other small mammals. While dogs and cats are not typically prey for foxes they can still pose a danger to them. Foxes can carry diseases which can be transmitted to domestic pets and they could potentially kill them if the opportunity arises,” she said.

There are ways to protect your pets and other animals, such as ensuring that coops or enclosures are secure with no holes or gaps where animals can get in or out.

“Foxes will dig underneath a fence to get to other animals so making sure there is no way for them to dig under the coop is important as well,” Frint said.

Foxes can also be deterred from coming into yards using methods such as certain smells. Frint noted that the use of smells is a more cost-effective deterrent.

“[Foxes] are reported to dislike the smell of chili peppers and garlic so try infusing in boiling water and spraying around your garden as a fox repellent,” Frint said. “Other methods include using motion activated lights, sounds, or even water sprayers. Electric fences can also be effective, but they are more costly than other methods.”

To view more information about deterring foxes, click here. For further information regarding the foxes within city limits, contact Animal Control at 307-872-0570.