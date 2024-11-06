Republicans Win in Sweetwater County Tuesday

GREEN RIVER – GOP candidates fared well in Sweetwater County and throughout the state during the General Election Tuesday.

In legislative races, Republicans clinched several seats within Sweetwater County. In Senate District 12, Incumbent John Kolb defeated his Democratic Party challenger Kenilynn Zanetti to earn another term in the Wyoming Senate. According to unofficial results from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office, Kolb earned 4,359 votes while Zanetti received 1,873. Republican candidate Laura Taliaferro Pearson was unopposed in her General Election bid for Senate District 14 and was voted to her first term in the legislature.

In House District 60, Republican Marlene Brady secured her first term in the Wyoming House after defeating Democrat Carmen Whitehead. Brady received 2,482 votes while Whitehead received 951. In the House District 47 race between incumbent Republican Bob Davis and Democratic challenger James Wilson, Davis defeated Wilson after earning 3,487 votes to Wilson’s 666. That House District is primarily in Carbon County, with Davis receiving 917 votes to Wilson’s 205 in Sweetwater County. Incumbent Republicans Cody Wylie, JT Larson, and Scott Heiner were unopposed in the General Election and were re-elected to the Wyoming House.

Sen. John Barrasso and Rep. Harriet Hageman received massive support in their re-election bids Tuesday. Statewide, Barrasso received 198,366 votes while his Democratic challenger Scott D. Morrow received 63,706. In Sweetwater County, Barrasso received 12,723 votes to Morrow’s 3,548.

Across Wyoming, Hageman received 184,626 votes while her Democratic opponent, Kyle Cameron, received 60,763. Two other challengers were in that race – Libertarian Richard Brubaker received 9,219 votes throughout Wyoming while Constitution Party candidate Jeffery Haggit received 5,360. In Sweetwater County, Hageman received 11,586 votes, Cameron received 3,380 votes, Brubaker received 690 votes, and Haggit received 548.

Wyoming solidly backed former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance. The Republicans received 192,576 votes while Democrats Kamala Harris and Tim Walz received 69,508 and Libertarians Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maat received 4,191. In Sweetwater County, Trump received 12,539 votes to Harris’ 3,730 and Oliver’s 297. The Harris campaign did win one county in Wyoming, earning 8,747 votes in Teton County to Thump’s 4,132 and Oliver’s 194.