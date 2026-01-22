REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Trustees, Sweetwater County School District #2, Green River, Wyoming will receive sealed bids for:

CUSTODIAL CLEANING PACKAGE SY 2025-2026

Proposals will be accepted until February 4, 2026 at 2:00 pm at Sweetwater County School District #2 Central Office, 320 Monroe Avenue, Green River, WY.

Specifications may be obtained from the Sweetwater County School District #2 Central Office, 320 Monroe Avenue, Green River, WY or on the School District #2 Website www.swcsd2.org. The Bid Postings link is listed under Community. All bids/proposals are to be submitted on the Form of Bid provided and be clearly marked:

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive any and all informalities in the RFP. The Board will accept the proposal that in their opinion is the best proposal.

Clerk, Board of Trustees

/s/ Michelle Foley

Sweetwater County

School District #2

Green River, WY

