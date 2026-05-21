Request for Qualifications and Fee Proposal – Owner’s Representative Services for  Trona Valley Federal Credit Union

We are seeking qualified Owner’s Representative firms or individuals to provide professional construction oversight and advisory services for the construction of our new headquarters in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The selected Owner’s Representative will act as the primary advocate for the Owner’s interests throughout construction and ensure the project is delivered in alignment with the approved scope, schedule, budget, and quality expectations.

Project Overview

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The project is for our new headquarters, located at 1700 Gateway Boulevard in Rock Springs, Wyoming. The estimated duration is approximately 18 months, with a projected substantial completion in October of 2027. Construction began in February.

Scope of Services

The Owner’s Representative will be expected to perform, at a minimum, the following services:

Attend and participate in a weekly meeting with the credit union’s building committee, either in person or by Teams.

Attend and participate in a biweekly coordination meeting involving the General Contractor, Architect, and Owner, in person.

Prepare a monthly written report to the Owner’s Board of Directors that summarizes progress, risks, updated schedule, budget status, and key decisions.

Provide on-site reviews, including observation of work in progress, coordination with project stakeholders, and issue identification.

Review pay applications, change orders, schedules, and submittals from an Owner’s perspective.

Identify potential risks, scope gaps, or cost issues early and provide clear recommendations to the Owner.

Serve as a point of contact between the Owner and General Contractor.

Fee Proposal Requirements

Proposals must clearly identify the following pricing components:

1. Base Monthly Fee – Intended to cover the anticipated scope of services outlined above.

2. Hourly Rate for Overages – For all supplemental services requested outside the defined scope or hours.

Requested Qualifications

Experience serving as an Owner’s Representative on a comparable commercial or institutional construction project.

Strong knowledge of construction processes, scheduling, and cost controls.

Ability to attend meetings and site visits in Rock Springs, Wyoming as required.

Proposal Submission

Interested parties should submit a proposal that includes:

Firm or individual qualifications and relevant project experience. • Key personnel who will be assigned to the project.

Fee proposal as outlined above.

References from prior Owner clients or list of previous similar projects.

Proposals should be received no later than May 29th. Submittals may be mailed to the attention of the Building Committee at 840 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, WY 82935, or by email to [email protected]

For questions, please contact Jeremy Gibson at 307-364-1136.

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