Rescue Flight Delivers Hope For Nine Dogs in Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS — Nine dogs got a second chance at life Saturday when a plane touched down in Rock Springs, carrying them away from overcrowded shelters where some faced imminent euthanasia and into the care of the Red Desert Humane Society ready to give them a future.

The dogs touched down at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Saturday via Dog is My Copilot, the Wyoming-based nonprofit that flies animals out of high-euthanasia shelters and into the care of rescue organizations across the Mountain West. The Red Desert Humane Society was waiting for them.

At least three of the nine dogs were facing euthanasia. One, a French Bulldog with significant medical needs, was pulled at the direct request of the sending shelter after staff there realized they simply didn’t have the resources to treat her.

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“They were just going to euthanize her,” said Heidi Driggs, shelter manager at the Red Desert Humane Society. “They asked if I could take her, so we’ll get her in to be all checked out and see what she needs and go from there.”

The French Bulldog joins a motley crew that includes puppies, young adults, a few mature dogs and a handful of senior Chihuahuas who, Driggs suspects are overdue for some serious dental work.

First, Everyone Gets a Checkup

Before any of the nine dogs get their close-up on the adoption page, they have to go through intake.

Each dog gets pulled from its kennel one by one, allowed to stretch its legs, sniff around and socialize with any new friends they made on the plane ride over. Veterinary records from the sending shelters are reviewed, gaps are identified and appointments are made. Vaccines, spay or neuter surgery, dental care or anything else flagged during the initial assessment.

All of it is covered by the humane society’s medical fund, which relies entirely on community donations and could always use a little love.

After the dogs stretch their legs, they are shepherded into their own space in the shelter. They are greeted by an armload of toys, blankets, and a bed. Each dog gets to recognize their temporary home before they get some much needed rest and relaxation.

“We make sure they’re pretty much good to go before we put them up for adoption,” Driggs said.

A Bittersweet Moment

This is the first Dog is My Copilot transport of the year for the Red Desert Humane Society. Winter forces the shelter to shut down one full side of its kennels, limiting capacity and making large pulls impossible. Spring’s arrival opens things back up, allowing Driggs to bring in more animals when adoption demand is strong enough to create space.

The shelter must maintain at least five open kennels to commit to a Dog is My Copilot stop in Rock Springs. When the waitlist for owner surrenders grows too long, Driggs holds off until room opens again. She describes the whole process as bittersweet.

“It makes me very happy and sad at the same time that I couldn’t help more. We’re not a very big rescue, we just do what we can.” Heidi Driggs, Red Desert Humane Society Shelter Manager

The nine dogs are expected to be cleared and posted for adoption in about two weeks, pending veterinary results. Those interested in adopting or donating to the medical fund can contact the Red Desert Humane Society directly at (307) 362-1636.