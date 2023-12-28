Rescued Cat is on the Road Home

ROCK SPRINGS – A cat found at the Flying J truck stop is homeward bound and will complete his incredible journey when he’s reunited with his owners in Illinois, with some help from Rock Springs Animal Control and an animal rescue network.

Animal Control Supervisor Lydia Gomez said Tyler, a domestic shorthair cat, was originally picked up Dec. 5 at the Flying J and was sent home to Illinois Wednesday through an animal rescue relay organization specializing in transporting shelter pets. She describes the cat as super friendly and discovered he was microchipped shortly after he was brought in. Gomez said animal control employees will scan for microchips when a new animal is received.

Gomez said the owners’ information on the microchip allowed her to contact them and inform them about the cat being in Rock Springs. This news was both surprising and unexpected as Tyler was originally reported missing in Nevada. Gomez said Tyler was a companion for a truck driver and had gotten loose in Nevada. How Tyler made his way to Rock Springs is unclear, however Gomez speculates another truck driver picked him up and took him to Rock Springs before Tyler was found at the Flying J.

Joan Nickum, an independent pet rescuer, said Tyler’s story isn’t the first when it comes to locating a lost pet several states away from where it was lost. She has organized transports for nearly 20 years and said there are almost half a dozen similar situations she’s been involved in where a pet is being taken back to its owner several states away from where it was initially lost.

Nickum said these transports are divided into relay legs with driving times of about an hour or 90 minutes, though she says less populated areas result in longer driving legs between stops. She said the stops are also planned near the interstate and allow for the animal to have some time to walk around before being picked up by the next driver for their leg of the route. It can also take as long as a week to fill relay slots along a route. In Tyler’s case, he will be taken from Rock Springs to St. Louis, Missouri, where his owners will pick him up.

Tyler’s situation also highlights the importance of having pets microchipped.

“I’m a huge advocate for microchips,” Gomez said.

Gomez said microchips are smaller than a rice grain and are placed beneath the skin between the animal’s shoulders. They’re so small, animals don’t realize it’s there. Gomez also said tags are easily removed from a pet’s collar, which would result in a stolen or lost pet being unable to be identified and its owners contacted without the microchip.