Resident Addresses Council Over New Year’s Eve Drag Show

ROCK SPRINGS – A Rock Springs resident is speaking against a planned New Year’s Eve drag performance at the Broadway Theater.

The “Drag Me to ‘24” event is the second New Year’s Eve show hosted by the Starling Company. Laura McKee has spoken against the Broadway Theater hosting similar events in the past, citing a desire to keep children safe from the alleged sexualization that she believes takes place at drag events. Speaking to the Rock Springs City Council Tuesday, McKee discussed the definition of the word ‘obscenity’ and her views that drag events could be considered obscene.

“I just want to protect children from sexualization,” McKee said Tuesday night. “I just don’t understand why it can’t be an 18-plus thing.”

She previously approached the Rock Springs City Council in October requesting a drag queen storybook reading be moved from the Broadway Theater because of concerns and a belief that such events send children a wrong message. Mayor Max Mickelson reiterated comments he initially told McKee in October, saying the city couldn’t do anything about the event and recommended she contact Kenny McCormack of the Starling Company to find out more about the show and what will take place. Mickelson also said it’s up to parents to decide if they’ll allow their children to attend or not.

According to a flier about the event, the show does contain mature themes and parental discretion is advised. The doors and a bar open at 8:30 p.m., with the show scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.

McCormack told SweetwaterNOW Wednesday the show will feature performances from 19 drag queens from throughout the region, including Salt Lake City and Buffalo. The event is planned to be a variety show, with planned acts including singing, lip synching, comedy routines, contortion, and many others.

“We’ve got it all coming up,” they said.

McCormack said they have vetted performances before the show and have helped performers tailor their acts for a Rock Springs audience. An example they gave focused on a joke that may need to change because while it would connect well with an audience in Salt Lake City, it might not have the same impact for an audience in Rock Springs. McCormack said they plan to host a fun celebration leading into the new year.

McCormack said the community is overwhelming supportive and positive about the events Starling Company has produced in the last year and a half. What started with a performance of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” has turned into a performing company hosting events throughout the year. McCormack said they participated in several pride events throughout Wyoming during the last year and a half, which along with the connections they made while they lived in Salt Lake City, have helped attract performers to Starling Company’s work. They’re grateful for the support Sweetwater County’s residents have shown the company so far.

The Starling Company has an additional event planned in January. The Sunday Service Drag Brunch will take place Jan. 21 at Eve’s. McCormack said this is a first Sunday Service Drag Brunch to take place in the county and views it as another feather in Starling Company’s cap.