Resident Calls Contract Award ‘A Breach of the Public Trust’

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs resident questioned the Rock Springs City Council on the recent approval of a contract between the city and the wife of a Council member.

Dr. Lou Kartsonis, an ophthalmologist who retired to Rock Springs from San Diego, commented on a contract approved by the Council hiring Elizabeth Bingham to help manage communications from the city. She is the wife of Councilman Eric Bingham and the contract was approved without competitive bidding. The contract pays her $18,000 for a six-month work period.

“While bidding is not legally required, the absence of a competitive process raises serious concerns about transparency, favoritism, and conflict of interest,” Dr. Kartsonis said.

He thanked Councilman Rick Milonas for raising alarm with the situation and told Mayor Max Mickelson and the rest of the Council that no matter how benign they think the appointment is, it sets a “terrible precedent” for conflict of interest within the city.

“When a Council member’s spouse is hired by the city, it’s not just a personnel decision, it’s a breach of the public trust,” he said.