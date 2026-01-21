Resident Raises Concerns Over FMC Park Road Barricades at Green River Council Meeting

GREEN RIVER — A Green River resident raised concerns Tuesday about newly installed barricades blocking long used access roads at FMC Park, saying the closures limit access and create safety issues for people who use the park for multiple recreational activities.

The resident addressed the Green River City Council during public comment, saying large boulders and fence gates were installed over the weekend to block dirt roads that had previously allowed vehicle access to different parts of the park. The resident said the fencing and other park upgrades had been in place for about two months, but the road barricades were added only days before the meeting.

According to the resident, blocking the roads leaves only one access point in and out of the park, which is used by people walking dogs, riding bicycles, accessing the river and participating in other recreational activities. The resident said having a single access route increases congestion and raises safety concerns when multiple groups are sharing the same space.

The resident asked the council to consider reopening the dirt roads or allowing limited vehicle access, saying doing so would restore three access points and better accommodate how the park is used by residents and visitors.

The resident emphasized that the issue was not opposition to fencing or recent improvements, but rather the loss of what the resident described as reasonable access to the park. The resident also condemned recent vandalism in the area, saying it was not an appropriate way to address disagreements over the changes.

Director of Parks & Recreation Katie Duncombe said the project is part of an ongoing effort involving the city, the Greenbelt and other partners to preserve the area and manage how it is used. Duncombe said the goal is to prevent damage from activities such as mud bogging and to allow vegetation to recover, while still maintaining access to the river and the boat ramp.

Duncombe said the area is planned to include designated walking, biking and equestrian paths, and potentially a small parking area and picnic shelter.

Mayor Pete Rust said he would look into the concerns raised and visit the site.