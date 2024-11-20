Resident Recognized for 17 Years of Community Service and Volunteerism

Sean Deichmueller received a certificate for community service presented by Mayor Pete Rust and the Green River City Council Tuesday night. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

GREEN RIVER — Seventeen years of volunteering his time and effort has earned Sean Deichmueller a certificate for community service from the Green River City Council Tuesday night.

“He has for several years made significant contributions to our community by dedicating his time and efforts to various community events, including Flaming Gorge Days, the Crystal Classic, Art on the Green, the River Festival, and Run with the Horses Marathon, and that’s not an all-inclusive list,” Mayor Pete Rust said.

Sean can always be found leading security at all of these events and more, ensuring the festivities go off without a hitch.

“He has consistently shown a positive, friendly attitude, being courteous and enthusiastic on every occasion,” Rust said.

This past summer was Sean’s 17th year helping out and leading security at the city’s events, so he’s appreciative of being recognized for all his work.

“It’s pretty awesome,” he said. “Like [Mayor Rust] said, I’ve been doing it for 17 years.”

Mayor Rust stressed how important it is to have residents like Sean who dedicate their own time to the community like this, and he said he and the Council are very thankful.

“This is really important that we have people in the community who give back to the community without being asked to do so,” Rust said.

Giving back to the community is exactly why Sean volunteers so much of his time into his community service.

“I love helping with the events. It helps keep the events around. If you don’t have enough help, we might not have the events around anymore,” Sean said.