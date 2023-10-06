Resident Says Bullet Shattered Window of Green River Home

GREEN RIVER – A statement made by the Green River Police Department Thursday, is coming under scrunity after a resident has come forward about the incident, saying her neighbor’s window was shot out.

Natasha Clement, a resident living on Commerce Drive, said she was relaxing in her backyard hot tub when gunfire started hitting the exterior of her home. She said she left the hot tub and quickly went inside. Clement said she spoke with both the GRPD and her neighbor.

The neighbor’s home had a window broken out from the gunfire. Clement said the shooting came from South Hill and said the GRPD recovered a bullet from her neighbor’s front living room. She also said GRPD officers were at the scene Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

According to the GRPD’s incident response log for Oct. 4, two weapon offense calls were reported. The first cites an incident near East Flaming Gorge Way involving an abandoned car being shot with either a firearm or an airsoft gun and was received at 7:10 p.m. The second, received at 7:19 p.m., does not list supplemental information or a street the call originated from.