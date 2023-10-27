Residents Attend Rock Springs Freedom Rally

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Freedom Rally took place this week in which residents gathered to learn more about several different issues impacting Wyoming and Sweetwater County.

Speakers included Secretary of State Chuck Gray, Price Picard, Jeff Ramaj, Rep. Scott Heiner, Laura Pavey and others.

The rally took place Wednesday and Thursday nights at the Sweetwater Events Complex, drawing in different crowds for each night. Topics discussed by the speakers included the BLM’s Rock Springs Draft Resource Management Plan (RMP), carbon capture, election integrity, education, property taxes and the proposed Rocky Mountain Power rate increase.

The RMP took a major focus, as many residents have expressed concern regarding the BLM’s preferred alternative for management. For Mary Conley, the RMP was one of the issues she was most keen on hearing about.

“It’s good to know what’s going on around Wyoming,” she told SweetwaterNOW.

Rep. Heiner, R-Green River, discussed the BLM issue, stating that he believes that once the RMP is adopted, it will continue into other field offices in Wyoming.

Conley said she believes that along with the RMP, Wyoming’s educational system and keeping children safe are the most important issues being discussed at the rally.

Resident Jolynne Haworth said that she was attending the rally to be informed about Wyoming issues.

“I came to support Wyoming. I want to learn what’s really going on in Wyoming and learn how to get involved and how to help.”

Rep. Heiner also briefly discussed Rocky Mountain Power’s proposed rate hike, stating that the company’s headquarters are in Portland, Ore., and that they want to eventually end coal production. This comment earned comments from the crowd such as “shut their lights off then”. He said that he and a group of Wyoming legislators want to put a generation tax on all electricity generated in Wyoming so that any electricity generated in the state that is exported out of the state, to places such as Oregon and Washington, will be taxed.

However, he noted that this means Wyoming residents’ electricity would also be taxed. To address this, he said the group of legislators want to exempt Wyoming residents’ electricity bills from sales tax.