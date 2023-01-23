Residents Can Audition for Actors’ Missions One-Act Plays

ROCK SPRINGS — Actors’ Mission will hold open auditions for the third program of its twentieth season on January 23 and 24 from 6-9 pm.

Auditions will be held at the Actors’ Mission building at 440 South Main St. in Rock Springs. In total, 13 roles will be available for a range of adults, with one role requiring either a child or a young-looking adult. No experience or advance preparation is necessary.

This production will be made up of two separate one-act plays, both exploring complex issues of mortality and morality. The first play, Everybody, was written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins as a humorous modern adaptation of fifteenth-century morality play Everyman. It examines the meaning of life, as well as what we can take with us at its end.

The second play, No Exit, is an existentialist classic by Jean-Paul Sartre. It is a spellbinding character piece focusing on three newly deceased people dealing with who they were in the world and what will happen to them now.

Founded in 2002 by Geoff Petersen and Sharon Dolan, Actors’ Mission is dedicated to open auditions and provides opportunities for the community to participate in theatrical experiences and to enjoy a diverse range of stage genres. Actors’ Mission has never charged admission for any performance and provides a free meal\ before each show. All performances are funded by grants from Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services and The Wyoming Arts Council and by patron donations.