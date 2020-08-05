Residents Can Now File for General Election Positions

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County residents who are interested in serving on a school, college, or special district board can now file for office.

According to Sweetwater County Election Clerk Destinee Morison, the candidate filing period for the General Election is open from August 5, 2020, through August 24, 2020.

Those interested in serving on a board can fill out an application and then submit that application to the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office within the filing period.

“Once we receive the candidates application, we verify their information matches what we have on file as well as verify that the candidate is qualified for the office they are filing for,” Morison said.

Candidates can submit their application through the mail, via email, or in person at the County Clerk’s Office. For more information, visit the County Clerk’s Office website.

Candidates can file for the following: