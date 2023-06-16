Residents Can Register for Native American Basket Weaving Class

Residents Can Register for Native American Basket Weaving Class

Aidan Brady of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum teaching last year’s Native American basket weaving class. Students attending the class weave their own reed baskets and take the finished products home.

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is hosting a special Native American basket weaving class on Wednesday, June 21, starting at 10 a.m. The class will last about two hours.

Reed basket weaving is among the oldest known Native American crafts. Archeologists have identified some baskets from the southwest as being thousands of years old.

There is no charge for the event and all materials are provided. Please call (307) 872-6435 to register ahead of time, as this class has limited capacity.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.

Bella Knox and Layla Gray, both of Rock Springs, with the reed baskets they wove themselves at last year’s event.

Related Articles

You’re Invited to Enjoy Food, Vendors & Family Fun at the Very First Party in the Park!

You’re Invited to Enjoy Food, Vendors & Family Fun at the Very First Party in the Park!

Historical Happenings: Crossing the River at Green River Station￼

Historical Happenings: Crossing the River at Green River Station￼

National Pony Express Re-Ride Traveled through Granger Monday

National Pony Express Re-Ride Traveled through Granger Monday

Veterans Can Access State Parks, Historical Sites for Free June 14

Veterans Can Access State Parks, Historical Sites for Free June 14