Residents Can Register for Native American Basket Weaving Class

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is hosting a special Native American basket weaving class on Wednesday, June 21, starting at 10 a.m. The class will last about two hours.

Reed basket weaving is among the oldest known Native American crafts. Archeologists have identified some baskets from the southwest as being thousands of years old.

There is no charge for the event and all materials are provided. Please call (307) 872-6435 to register ahead of time, as this class has limited capacity.

The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.