Residents Can Register for Second Mental Health Summit

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon has announced the second Governor’s Mental Health Summit, which will take place on April 18 in Casper.

In October of 2022, Governor Gordon was joined by Legislative and Judicial branch leadership at a mental health summit in Casper that was focused on understanding the impacts of early trauma and discussing the importance of understanding leadership roles in developing solutions for Wyoming’s’ mental health challenges.

“After the success of last fall’s mental health summit, I look forward to continuing the conversation and further engaging Wyoming communities on this important issue. I hope that you will consider joining us again either in-person or online.” Governor Gordon said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Registration for the Second Governor’s Mental Health Summit begins today. You can register at Governor’s Mental Health Summit April 18, 2023 or by visiting the Governor’s Mental Health website. Space is limited, however the summit will be livestreamed for those that are not able to secure a ticket for the in-person event.