Residents Invited to Meet Western’s Presidential Search Finalists

Western Wyoming Community College has announced the finalists for its presidential search. Photographed from left to right are Angela McLean, Kirk Young, Bryan Newton, and Bonny Copenhaver. Photos courtesy of Western

ROCK SPRINGS – County residents are being invited to meet the finalists in Western Wyoming Community College’s presidential search during their campus visits in April.

The college’s search committee recently announced it selected Bonny Copenhaver, Angela McLean, Bryan Newton, and Kirk Young as finalists for the job. During those visits, residents are invited to speak with the candidates at open houses hosted by the college and provide feedback to Western’s board of trustees.

“Over the last few months, a lot of hard work has happened behind the scenes. We’re very thankful to all of those who have supported and provided valuable feedback during this process. All of this has led to four very qualified candidates that we hope everyone is looking forward to meeting,” Board President Jim Jessen said.

The open houses will take place from 7-7:45 a.m., at Western’s new Living Room near the pendulum. A question and answer session will take place from 7:45-8:30 a.m., in Room 1302. The schedule is:

Bonny Copenhaver – April 10

Bryan Newton – April 12

Angela McLean – April 15

Kirk Young – April 16

Residents attending the open house events are encouraged to provide their feedback on each finalist through surveys available on the college’s presidential search page. The deadline for submissions is April 17 and survey links will close after that date. The college board will utilize the feedback to determine who will be hired.