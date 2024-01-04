Residents Receive Threatening Phone Calls in Domino’s Pizza Scam

GREEN RIVER — Several Green River residents reported receiving harassing and threatening calls from what appeared to be the local Domino’s Pizza Wednesday night.

The Green River Police Department (GRPD) said that in all cases reported, the individuals who received the calls had recently made orders from Domino’s. The calls varied but were all of a harassing or threatening manner.

Some individuals were harassed about the tip they left or failed to leave, while some received calls that said someone was going to come to their house to fight with them. Others were told that inedible items were placed on their pizza prior to its delivery.

GRPD officers made contact with Domino’s Pizza and discovered that other Domino’s restaurants around the state have been having similar incidents. Some Rock Springs residents also reported online that they experienced similar calls from what appeared to be the Rock Springs Domino’s as well.

According to the GRPD, these incidents have also been identified as a potential for gaining access to credit card information. GRPD reminds residents to check credit card statements regularly, and keep watch for any fraudulent or unauthorized charges, especially on credit and debit cards used to make online purchases.

To report any fraudulent or unauthorized charges, contact dispatch at 307-875-1400.