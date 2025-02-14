Residents Urged to Avoid I-80 Tunnel Area Following Crash

Smoke billows out of the Interstate 80 westbound tunnel outside of Green River Friday afternoon. A crash occurred that resulted in multiple deaths in the tunnel. SweetwaterNOW photo by Al Harris.

GREEN RIVER — Traffic is being diverted through Green River following a fatal crash on Interstate 80 in the Westbound tunnel near the city. An explosion risk has been reported and WYDOT is asking people to stay away from the area near the tunnels.

“Do not head up that way, do not drive up to the area,” Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT’s District 3 spokesperson said.

Harsha said the crash involved multiple vehicles and semi-trucks and has resulted in an unknown number of fatalities.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Smoke comes from both ends of the westbound tunnel on Interstate 80 following a fatal crash Friday. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper.

The crash also caused a fire that resulted in firefighters from Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 and the Green River Fire Department responding. Jake Ribordy, assistant fire chief for Fire District No. 1, said they responded with one crew and two apparatuses.

WYDOT diverted traffic through Green River as emergency responders work at the crash site. WYDOT engineers will need to inspect the concrete in the tunnel before opening it back up for travel.