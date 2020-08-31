Resolution Addresses Sweetwater County’s Health Care Autonomy Amid COVID-19

SWEETWATER COUNTY — District 13 Senator Tom James will address the Sweetwater County Commission Tuesday to seek consideration of a resolution “honoring the Constitution of the State of Wyoming” by allowing Sweetwater County residents to make their own health decisions amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

[Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus recommendations, the commissioner’s video conference meeting on September 1, at 8:30 am, will not be accessible at the County Courthouse.]

The public is invited to watch the meeting on the Sweetwater County YouTube channel.

The public can bring forth any county concerns during the county resident concerns portion of the agenda, which will take place at about 8:35 am. People can comment by calling 307-872-3891, or by sending comments ahead of time via email to: publiccomments@sweet.wy.us.

James will be asking the commissioners to pass the resolution honoring the Constitution of the State of Wyoming Article 1, Declaration of Rights, Section 38(a) provides that “Each competent adult shall have the right to take his or her own health care decisions…”

The resolution states that government policies across the nation concerning COVID-19 have “arguably resulted in social ills including increased unemployment, business closures, suicides, poverty, domestic abuse, homelessness, and alcohol and drug abuse.”

The resolution also says the Sweetwater County Commissioners have “sworn allegiance to the Constitutions of the United States of America and the State of Wyoming” in regards to health care decisions.

The purpose of the resolution is to have the commissioners refrain from county-level, virus-related mandates including but not limited to mandatory mask requirements, mandatory contact tracing, and mandatory social distancing.

Other Business

Due to economic uncertainties, the Commissioners voted 3-2 during their last meeting to put the Lagoon Drive project on hold before going out to bid to contractors. Chairman Randy Wendling and Commissioners Lauren Schoenfeld and Roy Lloyd voted to halt the project, as they did not believe now was the time to be focusing on a $20 million building.

Commissioners Wally Johnson and Jeff Smith voted against putting the project on hold, as they believed they should at least see what kind of bids would come through. However, Commissioner Smith said he would have a hard time supporting the project at this time.

At the August 4 meeting, the commissioners voted 3-2 to not submit a pre-application for the USDA funding they will be looking at this week. Commissioner Schoenfeld said she did not think they should be dedicating staff’s time to seek funding for a project that will be put on hold. However, at the last meeting Gene Legerski, Public Works Director, said it is his job to seek funding sources for county projects.

With that in mind, the USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program pre-application submission is coming back up for approval by the commissioners. However, the commissioners will not reconsider proceeding with the Lagoon Drive project until 2021.

To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.