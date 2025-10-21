Resolution To Add New Tax District Paused by County Commissioners

GREEN RIVER — A plan to expand the Sweetwater County Solid Waste Disposal District No. 1 tax district to include Green River, Jamestown, and surrounding communities was presented to the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners Tuesday morning.

The expansion aims to secure additional funding for improvements to the county’s landfill and waste management services.

Dan Chetterbock, a representative for SCSWD No. 1, outlined several potential benefits, including better environmental protection, a longer landfill lifespan, a new recycling center, additional waste collection options, a tire repository, and the construction of a second weigh station. Chetterbock said the expansion would also ensure a guaranteed place for Green River residents to dispose of household waste.

Currently, the landfill has 20 years of usable life under its existing practices. With additional funding from the expanded tax district, this could extend to 30 years, and possibly up to 100 years using more expensive methods. SCSWD No. 1 would also no longer be responsible for paying the state’s financial assurance if the district is expanded.

Despite these benefits, commissioners expressed concerns about moving forward without public input.

“I don’t know that’s our place for the five of us to make that decision without public input in that regard, that feels like taxation without representation,” said Chairman Keaton West.

Commissioner Taylor Jones echoed these concerns.

“What I’m really looking for is to hear the people want to pay a higher tax,” he said.

Chetterbock noted that local trona mines have shown interest in the expansion, though further discussions are needed. He said the mines currently operate their own landfills but see potential in a shared waste disposal facility.