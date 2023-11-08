“Restore the War” Project to Start After 2023 Season

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming Athletics Department has announced detailed plans for the upcoming renovation of the West Side of War Memorial Stadium, known as the “Restore the War” project. This project is made possible by a significant investment from the Wyoming Legislature and $20 million in private funding.

Key Points

Phase One: Phase one of the project will start after the conclusion of the 2023 football season and will involve the complete reconstruction of the Lower West Side. This phase aims to enhance the stadium experience and will be completed before the 2024 football season. Specific improvements in this phase include: Approximately 3,000 new chairback seats with cup holders and increased width and legroom.

New bleacher-style seating with increased width and legroom.

A new public concourse with added entrance/exit points (vomitories) to improve traffic flow.

Improved ADA access to the west side of the stadium.

New concourse and stadium lighting to enhance spectator and student-athlete visibility and safety.

Newly constructed restrooms, concession stands, and a team store. Phase Two: Phase two of the project will begin after the conclusion of the 2024 football season. It will involve a comprehensive renovation of the War Memorial Stadium Media and Broadcast Center, improving media and guest accommodations and gameday efficiency. This phase will also include the construction of a new premium club area located between the seating blocks on the lower and upper west sides of the stadium. The premium area will offer loge-style seats, climate-controlled indoor club experiences with premium food and drink options, and a full-service bar. It is expected to be completed before the 2025 football season. New Swimming and Diving Facility: The project will also fund a new swimming and diving facility, with full details to be announced at a later date.

For more information about the “Restore the War” project, how to contribute, or the Cowboy Joe Club, you can visit the official website, RestoreTheWar.com, or call 307.766.6242. This project aims to enhance the stadium experience and support the continued success of Wyoming Athletics.