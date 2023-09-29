Restrooms and Portable Toilets Vandalized in Green River

GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River has recently seen several cases of vandalism to the Veteran’s Park restrooms and a number of portable toilets located at the park.

The city is currently seeking any information regarding these cases of vandalism. If you have any information, the city asks you to contact the Green River Police Department at 875-1400.

“The city tax payers end up footing the bill,” Green River Communications Administrator Steve Core said.

The vandalism done to the portable toilets is costing the city an additional $100 to clean them, as they have to fish the toilet paper rolls out of the pots. They cannot be sucked up or they will clog the hoses, according to an email from Big Pee Industries, Inc.

The vandalism to the portable toilets was found Sept. 27.

Vandalism in the Veteran’s Park restrooms. Courtesy photos