Restrooms and Portable Toilets Vandalized in Green River

Restrooms and Portable Toilets Vandalized in Green River

The photo on the left shows some of the vandalism that was done to the Veteran's Park restrooms, and the photo on the right shows vandalism done to the portable toilets. Courtesy photos

GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River has recently seen several cases of vandalism to the Veteran’s Park restrooms and a number of portable toilets located at the park.

The city is currently seeking any information regarding these cases of vandalism. If you have any information, the city asks you to contact the Green River Police Department at 875-1400. 

“The city tax payers end up footing the bill,” Green River Communications Administrator Steve Core said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The vandalism done to the portable toilets is costing the city an additional $100 to clean them, as they have to fish the toilet paper rolls out of the pots. They cannot be sucked up or they will clog the hoses, according to an email from Big Pee Industries, Inc.

The vandalism to the portable toilets was found Sept. 27.

Vandalism in the Veteran’s Park restrooms. Courtesy photos
Vandalism to the portable toilets. Courtesy photos

Related Articles

Green River Salaries Erroneously Printed in Legal Notice Thursday

Green River Salaries Erroneously Printed in Legal Notice Thursday

Rabid Bat Found North of Rock Springs

Rabid Bat Found North of Rock Springs

It’s Time to Paint Our Towns Pink for Cancer Awareness

It’s Time to Paint Our Towns Pink for Cancer Awareness

Hospital Employee Elected to Lead Wyoming Society of Radiologic Technologists

Hospital Employee Elected to Lead Wyoming Society of Radiologic Technologists