Results of the ‘Coins for Kindness’ Event of Eastside Elementary

ROCK SPRINGS — Eastside Elementary had a successful outcome with their ‘Coins for Kindness’ event, raising $160 for pet adoption from the Humane Society.

Eastside managed to make enough money for the adoption of a dog ($110) and a cat ($50) from their event for the Humane Society. The check was presented at 2:30 p.m. in front of Eastside Elementary.

The students of Eastside hope this encourages the community to be kind through their actions and that the community remembers that every small act of kindness makes a big impact.