Resurfacing Work on Wyo 372 Begins Today

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from Avail Valley Construction, LLC are conducting resurfacing work south on WYO 372, south of the WYO 28 intersection, from mileposts 17 to 26.

Beginning today crews will begin hot-in-place recycling operations, where the pavement will be milled and re-used to pave the roadway. During daytime hours, traffic will be carried through the work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane using flaggers and pilot cars.

Drivers are advised to obey all traffic control signs and plan accordingly for delays that will occur through the work zones. Delays could last 10 to 20 minutes at a time. WYDOT encourages drivers to slow down, increase their following distance and be aware of road conditions. Drivers should be aware WYDOT has issued a 13-foot width restriction for vehicles through the project area.

During nighttime hours, traffic will be detoured around work zone equipment with the use of a signal. The hot-in-place operations should be underway for the next two weeks, weather permitting. The work will be followed up by chip seal operations, scheduled for mid-July.

Operations will then move to WYO 150, south of Evanston in mid-July.

The completion date for the contract is July 3.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures.