Retirement Party Announced for Pete and Madeleine Leibee

ROCK SPRINGS — A retirement party for Pete and Madeleine Leibee will be held on May 26, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Bunning Park in Rock Springs. (If it rains, the party will be held at Rocky Mtn. Powersports around the corner from the park.)

Pete and Madeleine have worked for Sweetwater County School District #1 for a combination of more than 60 years. The celebration will honor the couple for their careers as they enter retirement.

If you plan on attending a RSVP is not required, but will help to get an accurate head count for food and non-alcoholic beverages. Those interested in attending the event can RSVP to 307-350-4828. If you would like, BYOB.