Return of the Bluehead and Flannelmouth Suckers to the Big Sandy Reservoir

FARSON — One of Wyoming Fish and Game Department’s biggest projects has shown huge success after attempting to help two native sucker species sustain their numbers in the wild.

This native fish restoration project spans 52.5 miles in a river above the Big Sandy Reservoir that sits north of Rock Springs. The project had four primary basins identified for the two species: Big Sandy River, Little Sandy River, Muddy Creek and Bitter Creek. The sustainability of the two sucker species will help sustain common sportfish and shows potential for reintroducing other species back into the Southwestern part of Wyoming.

The cooperation of Wyoming Fish and Game, landowners, and other partners made this project possible.