Reva Jo (Blackwell) Breckon (July 11, 1957 – August 28, 2024)

Reva Jo (Blackwell) Breckon, 67, passed away August 28, 2024, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming, succumbing to cancer.

She was born on July 11, 1957, in Casper, Wyoming, the daughter of John Robert and Lena Lois Blackwell.

Reva graduated from Kelly Walsh High School with the class of 1975 before attending the University of Wyoming to achieve a bachelor’s degree in social work. She did administrative and customer service work for a number of organizations, and later devoted herself to caring for her grandsons.

She married Gordon Breckon in Casper on September 11, 1980. They had two daughters and later divorced.

Reva had the “gift of gab” and was known for her humorous personality and cheerful laughter. She enjoyed socializing with family and friends, cooking family meals, playing games, watching movies, and spending time with her grandsons. She will be remembered for her resilience and ability to find the humor in any situation.

Survivors include her daughter, Angie Breckon and son-in-law, Bruce Brown, of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania; and beloved grandsons, Luke Breckon, Caden Dodd, Tennison Dumas, and Kashton Dodd.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Robert and Lena Blackwell, and her daughter, Jolena Dodd.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life and inurnment will take place at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.