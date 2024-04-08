Reward Yourself and Go to Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern Comedy Night

Mark your calendars for Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern is hosting a comedy night featuring the hilarious Billie J on her “Not Your Trophy Wife Tour”! Get ready for a night of side-splitting laughter as Billie brings her unique brand of comedy to Rock Springs.

WHEN April 19th

8 PM

WHERE Johnny Mac's Good Time

2012 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs

Tickets are $10.00

Tickets for the show are just $10 and went on sale on March 1st. So don’t wait, grab your tickets today and get ready for a night of non-stop laughs and good times. Please note that access to the show will be denied after 8:15 pm without a ticket, so make sure to arrive early.

Billie J has been making waves in the comedy scene with her sharp wit, observational humor, and relatable jokes. “Her Not Your Trophy Wife Tour” has been selling out shows across the country, and now it’s coming to Rock Springs. Don’t miss your chance to see Billie J live and experience her comedic genius firsthand. Billie J is a comedian known for her engaging and humorous real-life stories. She grew up on a farm in Nebraska and has a background in boys and basketball. She is happily married and lives on a ranch in the Sandhills. Due to the scarcity of comedy in her area, she has performed in various unconventional venues and traveled to many states, raising the world’s vibration with laughter. Billie J has performed with well-known comedians like Tatanka Means and has a podcast called “Not the Trophy Wife.” Her comedy portrays ranch life as far from glamorous, and she performs in various settings, from bars to weddings.