Reynolds Claims National Title, Sets Meet Record in Weight Throw

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Senior thrower Daniel Reynolds delivered a historic performance at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday, winning Wyoming’s first national title in two decades with a meet-record throw of 82 feet, 3 1/2 inches (25.08 meters) in the weight throw.

Reynolds’ opening throw of 80-9 (24.61m) set the tone for the competition, nearly surpassing the previous meet record. His mark put him nearly five inches ahead of the field. After faulting on his second attempt, he registered a third-round throw of 78-3 1/2 (23.86m) as the competition tightened, with two other athletes surpassing the 24-meter mark.

Unshaken, Reynolds elevated his performance in the finals. On his fourth attempt, he unleashed a personal-best throw of 82-3 1/2 (25.08m), breaking the NCAA Indoor Championship meet record set by Wisconsin’s Michael Lihrman in 2015 at 80-10 1/4 (24.64m). His mark also tied for the second-best throw in collegiate history.

In the final two rounds, Reynolds threw 80-7 (24.56m) before securing his title when no other competitor managed to surpass the 80-foot threshold in the final round. With the victory, Reynolds earned his first Division I All-America honors, being named to the first team.

“We are very proud of the way Daniel stepped up in a big pressure situation,” Wyoming throws coach Paul Barrett said. “He came in as the national leader and came out swinging on his first attempt.”

Barrett continued, “I can’t think of a better person to represent UW with class and humility. He is a special Cowboy who loves his university, state, and track and field program. One of the best to ever wear the Brown and Gold.”

Reynolds became just the fourth Cowboy in program history to win an NCAA national title, joining Wesley Maiyo (1,000 meters, 1974), Ryan Butler (weight throw, 1996), and Shauna Smith (400-meter hurdles, 2005). His 10 team points for the first-place finish tied the most in Wyoming men’s history, matching Butler’s performance in 1996.

Wyoming track and field will open its outdoor season at the Jack Christiansen Invitational in Fort Collins, Colo., on March 28-29.