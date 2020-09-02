RFP Process Comes Into Question Again at Rock Springs Council Meeting

ROCK SPRINGS — During the Rock Springs City Council meeting Tuesday evening, the RFP (Request for Proposal) process was questioned once again during the public comments and petitions portion.

The specific RFP in question, for the Bitter Creek Reclamation project, has been a contentious topic during the last few council meetings.

Tuesday, the discussion started when Councilor Rob Zotti mentioned he had ask about specific timelines the city had to meet in order to move the project forward. Hearing that a second RFP process had begun on the same project, he thought the timelines may have something to do with rushing through the process.

Zotti claims Paul Kauchich, Director of Engineering and Operations, said there were specific completion dates. Kauchich was asked about the comment at that point and said he didn’t have the document right in front of him, but there are deadlines in the grant.

Zotti said he called the Abandoned Mine Land Division of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, which is where the city is receiving the grant from, and asked them if there were specific timelines to meet or if the timeline could be moved and was under the impression the city would just need to send a letter requesting a change. Zotti said based on this new information he feels the Council should slow down, take its time, make sure it’s doing things right, and figure out a RFP process that will work.

Zotti said he feels the process still isn’t where it needs to be and because of that the Council needs to re-evaluate it.

“I would like to see it on hold until we can look and see into this process and know for sure that what we are doing is the right thing,” Zotti said.

Later in the discussion, Kauchich addressed Zotti’s multiple questions about the timeline not being an issue, stating that there are specific dates in the grant document.

“You are implying that I gave you false information. I did not,” Kauchich said.

Zotti replied that those are not “solid” timelines.

Mayor Tim Kaumo asked Zotti what part of the process was he not comfortable with. Zotti said the entire process.

“The whole thing and how we got here,” Zotti said.

“I would like to see right now the complete committee away from the city, no city employees involved if we could work with the county or somebody else to work through this,” Zotti said.

Zotti later elaborated on changes he would like to see that he would eliminate city employees being involved in the RFP selection process if there is a situation where the company, JFC, the Mayor is president of is involved in. He said the appearance just doesn’t sit well with some. It’s a different situation than what the city sees with other RFPs, he said.

Kaumo asked if Zotti was insinuating the city manipulated the process. Zotti said as a city, they need to avoid this appearance and have a process that’s set up so no one will question it.

“What we’re saying is the professionals that we have at that point shouldn’t be trusted?” questioned Kaumo.

Councilor Billy Shalata said if the timeline isn’t an issue, then they need to figure out a process that will work. He said the Council may even discover the process isn’t broke.

Zotti said he thinks there needs to be even more distancing when JFC is putting in an RFP or bid.

Councilor Keaton West said, “I think there’s being a line drawn in sand between staff and Council and I don’t think that’s fair or justified in particular, department heads.”

He said it’s not a matter of the Council not trusting or respecting them.

West said the Council should be able to ask questions about a process and get answers to those questions. He said they need to slow down, look at the process and move forward. He said now he’s received an email that the RFP Committee is making a second selection. That there is a lack of communication.

“Whatever Council wishes to do, is fine with me,” Kaumo said.



Moving Forward

Kaumo mentioned that during the last meeting when he stepped out, he was told there had been discussions and ideas such as the city contacting the county or the Wyoming Department of Transportation to review the RFPs.

Kauchich said he would not recommend taking all city employees who are familiar with the project off the selection committee, some having knowledge of the project for 20+ years. They have the most knowledge of the project. He said when Kaumo was the mayor previously, JFC put in RFPs and nothing was mentioned about it not being fair.

“It’s politics though, not the process,” Kauchich said.

Councilors Tim Savage and Jeannie Demas are assigned to the RFP selection committee which is supposed to meet Thursday. Both said they have put a lot of time into preparing for the meeting. Demas wasn’t happy with the the idea of pushing the RFP process back.

“I have spent a lot of time going over this. I mean a lot. And for us just to think it’s find and dandy and not do anything really pisses me off,” Demas said.

“You should have spoke up at previous meetings then,” West interjected. “That’s the whole purpose of trying to fix this.”

Demas said she was just appointed to the committee and did the work she was asked to do.

“This is just getting turned into a reality TV show,” West said. “It’s ridiculous.”

Kauchich was asked if the committee meeting could be pushed back. He said they already told those who sent in RFPs when they were meeting. He said they can either send out letters letting the companies know they need to push back the meeting or start the whole RFP process over again.

The Council agreed to send letters letting the companies know the RFP meeting will be pushed back.

Sometime this week, Mayor Kaumo, Kauchich and Council President Zotti will meet to discuss a process and let the rest of the Council know what they come up with.

For now, the RFP process for this project is on hold.