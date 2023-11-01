Rheta Nell Eychner (August 5, 1937 – October 31, 2023)

Rheta Nell Eychner, 86, passed away Oct. 31, 2023 at home following a brief illness. She was a resident of Green River, Wyoming and was raised in Longmont, Colorado as well as Tennessee.

She was born Aug. 5, 1937, in Longmont, Colorado, the daughter of William (Bill) Parker and Alpha Parker.

Rheta married Dan Eychner on Feb. 14, 1957 in Ft. Collins, CO and had 63 years together before his passing on Dec. 4, 2020.

She loved making things and crafting. Necklaces, bracelets and other jewelry were only to name a few. She also made many sewn crafts in her free time and loved flowers and taking care of them. Rheta enjoyed camping and fishing at Boulder Lake, and rock hunting in Nevada. Above all else, she cherished spending time with her family and visiting with her friends.

Survivors include, her daughter; Danera (Scott) Smith; son Danny (Annette) Eychner; grandchildren, Jason Eychner, Daniel J. (Kathy) Smith, Chaz Eychner, Tabatha Eychner, Noni Eychner, Brett Smith, Shanell Smith; great grandchildren; Tayana Eychner, Nathan Eychner, Shyanne Smith, Breilynn Eychner, Thayne Smith, Brody Davis, Cooper Davis; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alpha and William Parker, husband Dan, brother Ralph and other friends and loved ones.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at her request.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Shriners Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, Hospice of Sweetwater County, or Golden Hour Senior Center. These organizations were dear to her heart and make a difference for others.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.foxfh.com.