Rhonda Kay (Harsha) Andrew (December 29, 1964 – October 25, 2024)

Rhonda Kay (Harsha) Andrew, age 59 years, a resident of Granger, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, October 25, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Rhonda was born December 29, 1964 in Casper. She was the third of four children born to Ronald “Red” and Sharon (Fiscus) Harsha.

On June 9, 1984, Rhonda was united in marriage to Robert Andrew in Green River. He survives.

In addition to her husband, Rhonda is survived by: her children – Ambyer (Travis) Ames of Vienna, Illinois, Linda Kay Andrew (Jon) Karnes of Rock Springs, and Justin (Crystal Johnson) Andrew of Kemmerer; a bonus daughter – Nicki McDonald; grandchildren – Daniel (Cassidy) Ames, Caleb Ames, Jordan Andrew, Mariah Karnes, Kadence Johnson, Irredessa Johnson, Jennifer Alldredge, Jessica Alldredge, and Kayden Alldredge; her siblings – Glenda Clark, Ron Harsha, and Chad (Crishnia) Harsha all of Green River; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Rhonda was preceded in death by a grandson – Brayden Ames on October 6, 2024; her father-in-law and mother-in-law – Dan and Phyllis Andrew; as well as an uncle and aunt – Ben and Barbara Harsha.

Rhonda enjoyed outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing, camping, and riding snowmobiles. Rhonda is also remembered for her love of gold-mining. She was known as “Pinky” for her keen ability to locate pink colored sand while mining for gold. She also enjoyed reading, particularly romance novels. Rhonda cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.

Rhonda was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Service arrangements will be shared once these arrangements have been finalized.