Rich Fischer Appointed Interim Sheriff

Interim Sheriff Rich Fischer taking the oath of office from Judge Suzannah G. Robinson. SweewaterNOW photo by James Riter.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners unanimously appointed Rich Fischer as interim Sweetwater County Sheriff on Tuesday, filling the vacancy left by former Sheriff John Grossnickle.

Commissioner Island Richards nominated Fischer, and no other nominations followed. Judge Suzannah G. Robinson administered the oath of office immediately after the vote.

The appointment came after the Sweetwater County Republican Party met June 13 and forwarded three candidates to the board: Fischer, Richard Kaumo and Ozzie Knezovich. All three remain in the running in this year’s election for the permanent position, a factor commissioners said complicated the decision.

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Several commissioners said they lost sleep over the vote in the days leading up to the meeting.

“I don’t want to choose the next elected Sheriff of Sweetwater County,” Richards said, “I want to choose someone who’s going to shepherd this agency through the next six and a half months.”