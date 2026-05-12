Rich Fischer Runs for Sheriff

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Rich Fischer, a 17-year veteran of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, has announced his campaign for Sweetwater County Sheriff and is seeking the Republican nomination.

Fischer has served in EMS and law enforcement for 31 years, including 28 years in Sweetwater County. He started his public service career with Castle Rock Ambulance in 1994 and later served with ambulance agencies in Sweetwater County and Las Vegas. He joined the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in 2008.

Fischer has served as a patrol deputy, detective, supervisor, and lieutenant at the Sheriff’s Office. His leadership experience includes patrol, investigations, the K9 program, civil process, search and rescue, emergency management, professional standards and other areas of agency operations.

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“I know the work. I know this county. I know the people doing the job,” Fischer said. “Public safety is about more than showing up after something goes wrong. I want to build on the progress we’ve made and help prepare the Sheriff’s Office for the challenges ahead.”

Fischer said his campaign will focus on experienced leadership, reliable public safety services, open communication with residents, continued support for the deputies, detention officers, dispatchers, and staff.

He also emphasized the importance of partnerships with schools, mental health providers, suicide prevention organizations, local health care providers and other community partners.

“Law enforcement doesn’t work alone,” Fischer said. “The Sheriff’s Office has a responsibility to protect our community, but also to work with the people and organizations already working to solve hard problems. That includes mental health, suicide prevention, emergency response, and support for the men and women who serve in this profession.”

Fischer said his goal is to lead a Sheriff’s Office that remains visible, responsive, professional, and accountable to the people of Sweetwater County.

“The Sheriff’s Office is more than law enforcement,” Fischer said. “It’s about protecting people, serving families, and caring for the community we call home.”