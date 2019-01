WAMSUTTER — Richard A. Harker, 79, of Wamsutter, passed away December 31, 2018 at his home after a lengthy illness.

He was born March 30, 1939 in Nuremberg, Pennsylvania.

Richard was retired as a welder. He loved to hunt, fish, and play with his dogs.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Harker, seven sons, one daughter and their spouses, 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

At his request, no services will be held.

