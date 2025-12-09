Richard A. Noble (May 4, 1940 - December 4, 2025).

Richard A. Noble, a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the age of 85. Born on Saturday, May 4, 1940, in Rock Springs, Richard was the beloved son of Ronald and Katherine (Bursich) Noble.

In a marriage grounded in love and lasting friendship, Richard married Marisue Barwick on May 5, 1961, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Together, they shared a life filled with joy and adventure.

Richard found his vocation in the mining industry as a mine maintenance worker, dedicating a significant portion of his career to Stauffer Chemical. His work ethic and commitment were emblematic of the industrious spirit of Rock Springs, reflecting both pride in his labor and dedication to providing for his family.

A 1958 graduate of Rock Springs High School, Richard served his country honorably in the Army. His love for his community was evident in his passions—Richard was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending serene days fishing and hunting. He also delighted in challenging his mind with reading and complex math puzzles, pursuits that reflected his love for knowledge and keen intellect. Richard’s math skills helped him win card games played with family.

Richard is survived by his devoted wife, Marisue Noble, and cherished by his daughter, Shari Moran and husband Patrick, both of Rock Springs. His legacy continues through his grandchildren, Shawn Moran and significant other Allie, and Samantha Moran, who all brought him immense pride and joy; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Katherine Noble, as well as his brother, Ronald Noble, and sister-in-law, Stella Noble.

In accordance with Richard’s wishes, there will be no formal services following cremation. Those wishing to express condolences may do so at http://www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Richard A. Noble leaves behind many cherished memories, holding a special place in the hearts of family and friends. As they honor his life, his family thanks him for his love, guidance, and the shared moments that will continue to resonate forever in their hearts.