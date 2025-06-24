Richard A. Warren (November 25, 1956 – June 23, 2025)

Richard A. Warren, 68, a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully Monday, June 23, 2025 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was born November 25, 1956, Richard was the cherished son of the late Donald Arthur Warren and Joyce Helen Mullen.

A 1975 graduate of Rock Springs High School, Richard dedicated over four decades to his craft as a welder, retiring from FMC on March 1, 2019. His skill and dedication were admired by many.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Warren married Anna Lynn Caudron, December 3, 1976 in Rock Springs.

Richard was a man of many passions. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and bowling, and was an enthusiastic participant in pool leagues, shuffleboard, and fastpitch softball and basketball. He also had a love for boating and was an avid supporter of the Wyoming Cowboys and the New York Yankees. Above all, Richard treasured moments spent with his family and friends.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Anna Warren of Rock Springs; his daughters Amber and spouse Benjamin Taylor of Hamilton, Ontario, and Lena and life-partner Mike Mullins of Rock Springs; his son John and wife Kirsten of Bozeman, Montana. Richard is also survived by his brother Mark Warren and wife Susie of Cave Creek, Arizona; his grandson, Anthony David Kudar of Salt Lake City; his nieces, Jamie Davison and husband D.J., and Kea Warren; as well as his nephew, Scott Warren and husband Dustin.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, his sister Dawn Ruggera, and his niece, Sarah Warren.

A celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Sweetwater Events Complex, Small Hall, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. A private family graveside service and inurnment have taken place.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Richard’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. Condolences can be shared at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Richard’s warmth, humor, and love will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His legacy will continue in the hearts of his family and friends.