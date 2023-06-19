Richard Allen Dunn (June 4, 1959 – June 14, 2023)

Richard Allen Dunn, 64, formerly of Green River, WY, and currently living in Pahrump, NV, died on June 14, 2023 doing what he loved, driving his big truck.

He loved to spend time with his family, coaching baseball and softball, shooting, going on the 4 lillers (wheelers), and helping anyone that he came into contact with. He touched more lives than he realized.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corp from June 1976 to 1979. He was a sniper in the 5th Marines. He received the Rifle Sharpshooter Badge. He attended the Korean Marine Corps Ranger School, Mountain Warfare Training School, and MCI-TOW Weapons System. He loves the Marine Corp and his country.

He is survived by his wife Sarah Dunn; children Barbara Warner and husband Eric, Jill Rodriguez and husband Angel, PFC AJ Dunn, Chris West and wife Brandy, Tina Hust and husband Aaron; Allen Dunn and girlfriend Karen Odom; grandchildren, who he was very proud of, Cayden, Carson, Cameron, Carter West; Aralyn and Jaycen Wiley; Braedyn, Kaylin, Johnny, Ady Warner; Nevaeh, LilyAnn, Rudy Dunn, Zayden Miller; Zeeken Odom; Zaylee Winn.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Harry “Dan” Dunn; his mom, Barbara Ann Dunn; his brother, Larry Monroe Dunn; and his grandma, Alice May Cameron.

Richard was a very special man and was loved by many. His memory will never fade.

Cremation will take place with the memorial service following in Pahrump, NV and Green River, WY. The Pahrump information will be announced later this week.

Services will take place July 1 at Centennial Park in Green River, WY at 2 p.m. A military service will be conducted first with memories to follow.