Richard Anthony Adamski Jr. (March 27, 1970 – October 11, 2023)

Richard Anthony Adamski Jr., 53, passed away Oct. 11, 2023 at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Sweetwater County.

He was born March 27, 1970 in Lackawanna, New York; the son of Richard Anthony Adamski Sr. and Barbara Brown.

Richard attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1988 graduate of Green River High School.

He worked for Jackman Construction as a Heavy Equipment Operator for several years.

Richard enjoyed fishing; camping and remodeling his home.

Survivors include his parents, Richard A. Adamski Sr. and Barbara B. Adamski of Mesquite, Nevada; one son, Richard A. “Boomer” Adamski III of Casper, Wyoming; one daughter, Tiffany D. Adamski and fiancé Mark A. Schmidt of Spokane, Washington; two brothers, Edward M. Adamski and wife Rochelle of Evanston, Wyoming; James J. Adamski of Evanston, Wyoming; one sister, Anna F. Egbert and husband David of Tuscola, Texas; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents; one brother, Ernie Lamphear.

Cremation will take place; a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.