Richard Aragon (May 16, 1954 – October 16, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Richard Aragon, 65, left this world on October 16, 2019 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, where he chose to live for most of his life.

Mr. Aragon was born on May 16, 1954 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Conrado Aragon and Juanita Sandoval.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1973 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Aragon married Jill Taylor in Green River, Wyoming; they later divorced.

He was an extremely talented welder, working for American Tank & Steel, which allowed him to be an important part of Wyoming’s pipeline industry.

Mr. Aragon was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

He loved being outdoors, was very artistic, and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Richard was an adventurist and was a very skilled welder. Although he struggled, as many of us do, he still loved and was loved. His children are a reminder of the brighter parts of his life and will ensure he is never forgotten, as his gentle smile is etched in each of their faces.

Survivors include two sons; Sterling Aragon of Denver, Colorado, Heath Aragon of Denver, Colorado, one daughter; Sage Aragon of Vernal, Utah, three brothers; Selestino Aragon, Ben Aragon, Ernie Aragon, four sisters; Josephine, Fabie, Teddie, and Mary Jane.

Mr. Aragon was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother; Lee Aragon.

Following cremation, there will be no services, but please remember him by being patient and kind to those of us who may find it harder to stay on a good path. They are no less special to the people whose lives they touched.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.