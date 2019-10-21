Richard Aragon (May 16, 1954 – October 16, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Richard Aragon, 65, left this world on October 16, 2019. He was a long-time resident of Rock Sprigs, where he chose to live for most of his life.

Mr. Aragon was born on May 16, 1954 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Conrado Aragon and Juanita Sandoval.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1973 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Aragon married Jill Taylor in Green River, Wyoming; they later divorced.

He was an extremely talented welder, working for American Tank & Steel, which allowed him to be an important part of Wyoming’s pipeline industry.

Mr. Aragon was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

He loved being outdoors, was very artistic, and enjoyed riding his motor cycle. Richard was an adventurist and was a very skilled welder. Although he struggled, as many of us do, he still loved and was loved. His children are a reminder of the brighter parts of his life and will ensure he is never forgotten, as his gentle smile is etched in each of their faces.

Survivors include two sons; Sterling Aragon of Denver, Colorado, Heath Aragon of Denver, Colorado, one daughter; Sage Aragon of Vernal, Utah, four brothers; Selestino Aragon, Ben Aragon, Ernie Aragon, four sisters; Josephine, Fabie, Teddie, and Mary Jane.

Mr. Aragon was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother; Lee Aragon.

Following cremation, there will be no services, but please remember him by being patient and kind to those of us who may find it harder to stay on a good path. They are no less special to the people whose lives they touched.

