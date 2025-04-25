Richard Blaine Cordner (Oct. 15, 1946 – April 15, 2025)

Richard Blaine Cordner, a long-time resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at the age of 78 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs.

Richard was born October 15, 1946, in Provo, Utah to Blaine Cordner and Virginia Richards Cordner.

He attended schools in Utah and moved to Rock Springs almost 50 years ago.

Richard met his long-time partner and wife, Jill Bridge, in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1977. They were together for over 43 years at the time of her death on August 10, 2020.

Richard is survived by his step-daughter, Marlene (Bridger) Johnston of Pinedale; his granddaughter, Julia Bauman of Rock Springs; his grandson, Peyton Bauman of Rock Springs; his siblings, Susan (Steve) Barrett of Layton, Utah, Karen Cordner (Paul Hatfield) of Salt Lake City, James (Jan) Cordner of Salt Lake City, and Steve (Kathy) Cordner of American Fork, Utah, plus numerous nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jill Cordner.

Cremation has taken place, Private Family Services and Inurnment will be in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The family invites those who knew Richard to leave condolences at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.