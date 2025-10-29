Richard Brady Baldwin (April 9, 1940 - October 22, 2025).

Richard Brady Baldwin, 85, passed away on Oct. 22, 2025, at the Sublette Center in Pinedale.

He was born on April 9, 1940, in Egnar, Colorado, the son of Edward Baldwin and Fern (Robbins).

Richard graduated from the Natrona County High School with the class of 1958.

He married Linda Rogers in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 1, 1963.

Richard enlisted in the Army in 1966 and served his county during the Vietnam war and was discharged from active duty in 1968.

He worked as an environmental engineer for the Bureau of Land Management until his retirement in 2000.

Richard enjoyed spending as much of his free time as possible outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, rock hunting, and four-wheeling.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Linda Baldwin of Rock Springs; sons Brady Baldwin and wife Amanda of Rock Springs, Jason Baldwin and wife Deide of Pierre, South Dakota; daughter Rita Bowers and husband Randy of Rock Springs; brother Larry Baldwin and wife Mary of Casper; sisters Rita Elder of Casper, Jerri Hayman and husband Chuck of Dubois; grandchildren David Bowers, Nathan Baldwin, Rowdy Baldwin, Zoe Wendlandt and husband Alan, Hattie Baldwin, Maya Bowers, Gretchen Van Valkenburg and husband Jake; great grandchildren Ellie Wendlandt and Dutton Van Valenburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Fern Baldwin.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Richard’s name to Ordinary Faith, PO Box 2246, Rock Springs, WY 82902.

