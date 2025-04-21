Richard ‘Brent’ and Irene Weber Celebrates 50 Years of Marriage

Richard ‘Brent’ and Irene Weber are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

The couple was married on April 25, 1975, in the Provo Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Provo, Utah. Their journey began at church in Rock Springs, where they met while Irene was home on a semester break from BYU.

Brent and Irene have made Rock Springs their lifelong home, dedicating their lives to faith, family, and community. As devoted members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they have served in numerous callings throughout the years. Irene has shared her musical talents as a church organist on many occasions and has spent countless hours involved in family history work. Brent faithfully served as Scoutmaster for several years, guiding many young scouts in earning their Eagle Scout awards.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Richard and Irene Weber. Courtesy photo.

Though the years have brought a slower pace, Brent and Irene still enjoy being active as they can. Brent still finds joy in the outdoors, especially fishing in the Wind River Mountains, which he affectionately refers to as his “backyard.” Irene enjoys the peacefulness of home, where she often fills the air with church music and spends time immersed in scripture study.

They are the proud parents of nine children: Brenda Francis, Juanita Gish, the late Richard Weber Jr. (Kirsten), Jeremy Weber, Joshua (Lynn) Weber, Mary (Matthew) Hildreth, Emily (Antonio) Zuta, Erin (Nathan) Perry, and Esther (Dwaine) Shafe. Their growing legacy includes 27 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.