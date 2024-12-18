Richard “Cook” Thomas Hower (September 5, 1963 – December 10, 2024)

Richard “Cook” Thomas Hower passed December 10, 2024, after a short illness. He was born September 5, 1963, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, Cook or Cookie, as a youth loved and excelled at football, wrestling and academics.

He enjoyed music, fishing, camping and snowmobiling in his younger days as well. Cook later became a resident in Evanston, Wyoming for the remainder of his life. He was an avid Wyoming Cowboys and Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed going to watch the Buffalo at the State Park with his kids and grandkids. He really loved spending time with his family above all else. Cook was loved by so many people and will be missed.

Richard is survived by his wife, Valarie Hower, his children, daughter Arnel Hower, son Daunte Hower, stepdaughter Joloree Butcher, 3 grandchildren, Autumn Hower, Trindie Ring and Kage Williams all of Evanston, Wyoming. Cook is also survived by 5 brothers and 6 sisters, Bill and Bridget Hower of Green River, Wyoming, Bob Hower of Boise, Idaho, Mark Hower of Green River, Wyoming, Tina and Edgar Gomez of Green River, Wyoming, Jamie and Chuck Thornhill of Fruita, Colorado, Patty and Enoch Eckols of Forestburg Texas, Tracy and David Salazar of Lawrenceville Georgia, James and Vivian Wood of Potosi, Missouri, Shelly and Marlin Moen of Green River Wyoming, Shanna and Keith Mecham of Grand Forks, North Dakota, Glen and Cheri Wood of Green River, Wyoming, Uncle Jack and Barb Hower of Rock Springs Wyoming, Uncle Roy Shepard of Green River Wyoming and many cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his mother- Donna Mae Hower, father- James Oliver Hower, nephew- Derrick Dreben, daughter- Melinda Mae Hower, both sets of grandparents- Elizabeth and George Hower & Donald and Evelyn Shepard, nephew- Kevin Meacham, his mother and father-in-law- Letha and David Wagstaff, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a viewing on Friday, December 20, 2024, from 6-9 p.m. at the LDS Church, 632 Twin Ridge Ave, Evanston, WY 82930. Services will be held on Saturday, December 21 at 11 a.m., at the LDS Church 632 Twin Ridge Ave, Evanston, WY 82930. There will be a GoFundMe page set up to help the family with funeral costs, and in lieu of flowers, they would greatly benefit from a donation.